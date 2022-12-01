Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 60-member delegation of National School of Public Policy (NSPP), comprising Rector NSPP, faculty members and course participants of 117th National Management Course from various services/occupational groups of civil bureaucracy of Pakistan on Wednesday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Court as a part of their inland study tour. The CJP welcomed the delegation and said that bureaucracy being executive cadre of the country is mandated with task of execution of policies so as to address public grievances and provide them prompt relief. He said that it has been observed that delays in decision making and reluctance to ensure effective service delivery not only over burdens the judiciary but also adds to the despondencies and miseries of the people. Dr Ijaz Munir, Rector, National School of Public Policy, thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them besides providing them with his valuable views and presented souvenir to the CJP as token of remembrance and gesture of goodwill. The Chief Justice of Pakistan also reciprocated by presenting a memento on the occasion.