Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan on Wednesday directed the principal of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) to pay Rs45,000 monthly stipends to each Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) house officers.

He also asked the Karachi administrator to release the funds required by the KMDC for payment of such stipend including arrears.

Besides, the ombudsman directed the Sindh chief secretary and secretary of the local government and house town planning department to expedite the process of release of funds and to take measures to end the discriminatory treatment with BDS house officers on a priority basis and to get rid of financial constraints faced by the college.

These directives were issued on a complaint filed by Dr Ahmed Iqbal and 94 other dentists, who argued that provincial finance department had notified payment of Rs45,000 per month to officers doing house job, but such an amount was not mentioned in their offer letters, whereas the same has been mentioned in the offer letters of MBBS doctors.

The complaint was taken up with the KMDC principal and it had been reported that MBBS house officers were being engaged and paid by the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, which received a complete grant from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) whereas the KMDC did not receive sufficient funds from KMC and thus BDS house officers were being paid less.