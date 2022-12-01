Share:

KARACHI-A symposium was organized at Beach Luxury Hotel by Disabled Welfare Association and Soorty Enterprises to talk about inclusion which is a new concept in Pakistan and to convince influential decision makers to take practical action and create an inclusive environment in the country. Alongside engaging panel discussions on pertinent topics, the largest announcement came from KE’s Chief People Officer Rizwan Dalia who shared the company’s pledge of PKR 15 million to procure prosthetics for a disabled child.

He further shared that this cost would cover the prosthetics, the jacket required to fit them, and also 3 to 4 replacements which would be required as the child grows until the age of 24. Since 2018, KE had been supporting the child and his family with monthly stipends, education costs, and medical treatment. The announcement shared that this support would continue until Umer reaches the age of 24 and completes a master’s degree which entails an estimated support of PKR 23 million. Based on skills and qualifications at the time, Umer will also be extended a job offer by KE.

Jawaid Rais, Founder of the Disabled Welfare Association and the staunch lobbyist for the rights of specially abled in Pakistan, shared his excitement at the event stating, “I feel solace and inner peace whenever I take an initiative to bring improvement in the lives of persons with disabilities. I am also very pleased that today KE has come out in support to a disabled child in such an exemplary way, thus setting a healthy precedent in our country for others to follow. It is surely a moral booster for our people. The platform of DWA has been extending fullest cooperation and will continue to support specially abled in every possible way. I also strongly feel that all the stakeholders should work in close connection with each other to take multisector measures so that the inclusion can be visible at a broader scale in every segment of the society.”

Disabled Welfare Association has also agreed to be an intermediary in this process to keep transparency over the payment, and the first cheque is ready for collection as well. Prosthetic technology being chosen is among advanced ones compared to other options. Much thought and deliberation had gone into finalizing the technology to ensure Umer’s continued well-being.

Representatives of various banks, heads of prominent NGOs and specialists in the field of diversity and inclusion attended the event and were part of plenary discussions on topics including ‘Disability and industrial workforce’, ‘Disability and corporate workforce’, and ‘Inclusive Education.’ An interactive story-telling session was also held for children with disabilities. Sarwat Gilani, actress, model, and social activist also lead an Oath Ceremony which was attended by dignitaries, influencers, media persons and prominent civil society members.