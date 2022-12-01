Share:

KARACHI - Two Pakistan Navy (PN) Ships in collaboration with the PN air unit seized approximately 5800 Kg of drugs in the North Arabian Sea. A successful counter-narcotics operation was conducted by two Pakistan Navy Ships in the Arabian Sea in which a large cache of drugs has been apprehended, said a news release on Wednesday. While conducting Maritime Security Operations in the North Arabian Sea, Naval Ships located and effectively intercepted two suspicious dhows. Upon scrutiny of these boats, a large quantity of drugs that valued at approximately Rs8.6 Billion in the international market was seized. Both apprehended dhows have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings as per the law of land. Pakistan Navy continues to demonstrate our National resolve to deter, dissuade, discourage and thwart any illicit activities along the strategically important waterways in the Arabian Sea. The successful operation by the Pakistan Navy to seize a huge quantity of narcotics reaffirms the resolve and commitment of the PN to fulfill national and international obligations for maintaining good order at sea. Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.