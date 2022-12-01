Share:

Pakistan's talented female athlete Fatimatuz Zehra won the bronze medal in International Taekwondo Russian Open Championship in Russia on Wednesday.

In the semifinal of the -53kg category, she was defeated by Russia’s Sokolova Vladislava 2-1 and 14-7.

Earlier, Fatima won the quarter-final by beating Honk Kong’s Tung Kwok 9-0 and 12-2.

In the -63kg contest, Russian Alexandar Grigorey beat Pakistan’s Arbaz Khan 8-7, 10-4 and 18-10.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (retd) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed, Head Coach Yousuf Karami, and team Manager Zubair Macha have felicitated Fatima on winning Bronze Medal and termed it as a good omen the women's sports in the country.

In a joint statement, they said that the winning of several medals by Pak Female Taekwondo athletes in recent international events indicates that the future of women's sports is bright in the country.