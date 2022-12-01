Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the Ambassador of Switzerland Mr. Georg Steiner at his office on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to mutual relations and enhancement of bilateral trade. It was agreed to increase cooperation in hydro-electricity projects, dairy farming, climatic changes and tourism sectors. The Swiss Ambassador gave assurance to provide assistance to the Punjab government in hydroelectricity projects. The chief minister while talking with the Swiss Ambassador said that the Punjab government had formulated a plan to establish hydel projects on the Chenab River. The destruction being caused due to floods can be prevented due to hydel projects and water can also be accumulated for agricultural purposes with the construction of said projects, he said. We would welcome the cooperation of Switzerland companies in the construction of hydel projects, he added. The chief minister further stated that Pakistan was highly affected due to climatic changes adding that there was a dire need to undertake concrete measures at the international level in order to cope up with the detrimental effects of climatic changes. He disclosed that special economic zones will be established for the promotion of foreign investment in Punjab. The investors will be provided facilities on preferential basis in the special economic zones, he said. All utilities including tax exemption will be provided in the special economic zones, he added. Parvez Ealhi urged the Swiss investors to generously invest in the special economic zones adding that the Punjab government will ensure to provide complete support and protection to the investors investment. He apprised that Punjab government had given a final shape to the corporate farming policy adding that the Swiss companies can benefit from the special measures being made for the investors under the corporate farming policy. The Chief Minister stated that ups and downs do come in the political scenario but sustainability of policies remains intact for the investors. The Switzerland Ambassador extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit Switzerland and stated that Punjab is an important province and is swiftly heading forward under his able leadership. The Ambassador stated that he is pleased to know about high quality production of commodities is being produced in the factories of Punjab. The Swiss Ambassador further remarked that the vision of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi is commendable with regard to promoting business cooperation adding that we would undertake durable measures in order to enhance cooperation in various sectors of Punjab. Senior Political Advisor Usama Qaiser Khan, Former Federal Secretary and Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, SMBR, Secretary P&D, CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.