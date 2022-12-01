Share:

God has always given me the strength

to say what is right.

–Rosa Parks

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks was jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man which was against the city’s racial segregation laws. The Montgomery city ordinance required African Americans to sit at the back of public buses and forced them to give up their seat should a white rider hop on and fail to find one of his own. Park’s refusal to give up her seat was spontaneous but she was also a local civil rights leader who wanted to incur some change to the racist bus laws for months prior. This led to a boycott of public buses by all African Americans, one that stretched for more than a year. People chose to carpool or walk to work, even if it was miles away. Before this boycott, 70 percent of the bus ridership constituted as African Americans, and because of this the municipal transit system suffered immensely. By November 1956, the US Supreme Court struck down the bus segregation laws.