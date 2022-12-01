Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite reduction of almost 12pc in international crude oil prices, the government of Pakistan has decided to keep the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel unchanged for the next fortnightly. In his short address on national TV yesterday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the government has decided to keep prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged while the prices of Kerosene oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) have been decreased for the next fortnightly (Dec 1 to Dec 15). The government has decided that the price of HSD will not change and will remain at the existing rate of Rs235.30/litre for the next fortnightly, said the minister. Similarly, the price of Petrol will also stay at the current rate of Rs 224.80/litre for the next fortnightly, he added. Ishaq Dar announced a reduction of Rs 10/litre in the price of Kerosene oil and Rs 7.5/litre in Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the first fortnightly of December. On SKO, the minister said that winter season has started and it is used by low income people in the rural and far-flung areas, therefore, it has been decided to reduce it by Rs 10/litre. After the reduction, the Kerosene price will drop from the existing Rs191.83/litre to Rs 181.83/litre, he added. Ishaq Dar said that LDO is mainly used in tube wells by low income people, and it has been decided to reduce its price by Rs7.5/litre.