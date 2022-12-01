Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives will share a comprehensive framework based on Resilient Recovery, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (4RFs) with the international partners next week before formally presenting it to the donor conference which is scheduled to be held in January 2023. The announcement was made by the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday while chairing a meeting with donors for the implementation for 4RFs after the successful completion of Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA). The meeting was attended by the Joint Secretary Planning Ministry, Tassaduq Hussain, Member Infrastructure, Mohammad Waqas, international partners and representatives of all embassies. “Next week the comprehensive framework will be shared with the partners so they can study it and their valuable feedback will help the ministry to proceed further,” said the Minister, while urging the international partners to continue to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation phase. Since the completion of PDNA, the ministry has geared up its efforts to implement the 4RFs while engaging the donors so Pakistan could make a strong case in the donor conference to be held in Geneva in January next year. Last month, the Planning Commission in collaboration with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union conducted Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and called for coordinated international support. During the meeting, the Joint Secretary, Planning Commission gave a detailed briefing to the participants while highlighting the key indicators of the framework based ‘Building Back Better’ to enhance the livelihoods while reducing their vulnerability. Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission in his presentation highlighted the long-term plan comprising a ten-year plan to implement the 4RFs plan in 17 sectors particularly in infrastructure, education and health which will be completely based on climate resilience. On the other hand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has also engaged the donors and several meetings have taken place since completion of the PDNA. During the meeting, Secretary Economic Affairs informed the participants that his ministry has been engaged since the flood came on surface and another meeting will take place on today (Thursday). It is noted that majority of the projects will be executed by the provinces in their relevant sectors, while ML-1 project which will be executed by the Pakistan Railway. The Railway track has been badly affected in the flood. The minister assured the participants that the government will ensure complete transparency and accountability of the funds being used as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already assured the world to make the whole process transparent. The donors assured to continue to support Pakistan partially, in the upcoming donor conference.