Share:

Two important matches were decided on the third day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Thursday.

Amirreza Behboudi and Bilal Hayat Noon played key roles in Platinum Homes’ narrow 9-7 victory over Guard Group in the first match of the day. Both Amirreza Behboudi and Bilal Hayat Noon displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques to amuse the spectators present on the occasion and thrashed in three tremendous goals each. Agha Musa banged in a beautiful brace and Qadeer Ashfaq converted one goal.

For the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik played well and hammered a hat-trick of goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Hamza Ejaz also contributed well by scoring two goals each Team Guard Group. John Fisher and Manuel Carranza officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day saw Remounts outpacing Diamond Paints by a good margin of 7-3. Raja Taimur Nadeem was player of the day as he did magic with a mallet and polo pony and also converted fabulous five goals while his teammates Muhammad Naeem and Shahzad slammed in one goal apiece. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) played well and malleted two tremendous goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one goal for Diamond Paints. Two important matches of the prestigious tournament will be played today (Friday).