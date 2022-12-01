Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Wednesday appealed to the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to fix their petitions against suspension of the party MPAs for hearing. While talking to reporters here, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar said: “We came to the Lahore High Court (LHC) with a plea for early hearing of our two pending petitions.” An application was being filed for early hearing of the petition against suspension of 18 MPAs, he said, adding that the election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker had also been challenged through it. He said that the LHC was an institution which was beyond any influence. It was expected that the party would get justice as per law and Constitution, he added. He said that there was an issue of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, adding that no member could be deprived of his/her right to vote. PML-N Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab Assembly members also had fundamental rights, adding that it was their right to perform in the assembly and point out wrongdoings of the government. She said that all assemblies, including the National Assembly, had powers to expel a member for up to15 days. She said that the powers were being misused in the Punjab Assembly for political reasons.