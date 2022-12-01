Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have failed in tracing down a notorious dacoit gang involved in looting scores of expatriates travelling between different areas of Rawalpindi and New Islamabad International Airport, informed sources on Wednesday. The dacoit gang mostly target the expatriates in wee hours while impersonating officials of police and other law enforcement agencies in the limits of police stations Naseerabad, Westridge, Cantt, Civil Lines, Morgah, Rawat and Kallar Syedan, something raising serious questions on performance of city police chief, they added. Sources disclosed that a gang of three armed dacoits while impersonating policemen looted gold ornaments, mobile phones, cash, foreign currency, passports and documents from an expatriate couple near Soan Bridge on GT Road on Tuesday last. The dacoits managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. The officials of Police Station Morgah registered a case against dacoits and began investigation, they said. It may be noted that the gang of robbers in guise of cops has been active in the area since long and had deprived many expatriates of valuables while Rawalpindi police have failed in tracing out the culprits.