Share:

KARACHI-Police have decided to register a case against wounded man named, Fawad – the prime suspect in the Malir’s Shamsi Society brutal murders. The man allegedly stabbed his wife and three daughters to death in Malir’s Shamsi Society and got seriously injured while trying to end his life. Police said they will make the brother of the deceased woman, the applicant in the murder case against Fawad, but if not, the case will be lodged on the state’s complaint.

According to Fawad’s confessional statement, he was also running a trading business with the collaboration of some investors besides doing a job in which he faced losses, whereas, he and his wife usually fights at home.

Fawad said that he was totally fed up with his life. “I was already in depression due to the losses and demands of investors of giving back their money.” Due to the pressure of investors and the continuous ‘misbehavior’ of my wife, I decided to kill my family and myself, Fawad said.