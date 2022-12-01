Share:

President Arif Alvi has said that the country's immense growth potential in defence sector can be fully realized by improving the capacity of human resource and adopting emerging and critical technologies.

He made the remarks during a visit to Pakistan Ordnance Factories in Wah today (Thursday).

Referring to the country's high quality defence products, the President underlined the need to employ modern marketing techniques to improve the efficiency of supply chain to consolidate our position in existing markets and increase our footprint in new and non-traditional markets.

The President appreciated POF for its pivotal role in moving toward self-sufficiency and in meeting the growing demand of our defence sector and civilian security agencies as well as capturing foreign markets.