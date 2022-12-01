Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad today (Thursday) to condole the death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

The Prime Minister met the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and expressed his deep grief on the death of the former Chinese President.

He said late Jiang Zemin will always be remembered as a great leader. He played a very important role in strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

The Prime Minister said Late President Jiang Zemin's role in China's development was pivotal.

He also penned his comments in the condolence book.