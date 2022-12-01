Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday moved an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for day to day hearing of petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s fact finding report in prohibited funding case against the party. The PTI application stated that the case should be heard on daily basis. It added that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) is carrying out operations on the ECP ruling against party leaders. It further said that the petition was scheduled for hearing but it was de-listed later. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred hearing of the PTI petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s fact finding report in prohibited funding case against the party due to non-availability of the bench. A threemember bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar was to conduct hearing of the petition filed by the PTI additional secretary general Omar Ayyub through his counsels former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, Shah Khawar Advocate and Faisal Fareed Advocate and prayed to the court to declare the ECP’s decision dated August 2 as illegal but no proceedings could be held due to non-availability of the bench. In this matter, the bench had sought written arguments from the PTI while it also directed the PTI lawyer to provide a copy of these arguments to Akbar S Babar who is a disgruntled PTI leader and a complainant in the prohibited foreign funding case. In the main petition, the PTI lawyer stated that the petitioner is grossly aggrieved by the Fact Finding Report heard on 21-06-2022 and announced on 02.08.2022 by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that the petitioner being utterly dissatisfied with impugned Fact Finding Report, being contrary to facts and the law, additionally having been passed in excess of authority and in violation of the judgments of the Superior Courts, seeks to challenge the Impugned Fact Finding Report. The petitioner added that as the impugned Fact Finding Report followed by the Show Cause Notice dated 05.08.2022 (received on 06.08.2022) is of the Respondent, being an administrative authority, and whereas there is no provision in law providing for an Appellate Authority to challenge the illegal Orders passed by the Respondent, the Petitioner, has no other efficacious remedy available but to impugn the Impugned Fact Finding Report of the Respondent, in this present writ petition before this High Court. The PTI contended that the ECP has passed the Impugned Fact Finding Report dated 02.08.2022, based on incorrect facts, incorrect application of law, beyond its jurisdiction and in an unreasonable, irrational, bias manner. “The exercise of executive is to be exercised reasonably, rationally, proportionately, justly, without any bias or ulterior motive, supported by reason and explanation. The ECP, in the Impugned Fact Finding Report, has not adhered to any principles which regulate the discretion of an executive body,” said the party.