KARACHI - Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that his PPP party always believes in the politics of unity, hope and brotherhood. Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of PPP’s 55th Foundation Day at Nishtar Park in Karachi on Wednesday, he said the PPP rendered sacrifices for the country and democracy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave voice to the poor and the masses. In an apparent jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto said that institution’s apolitical stance has got ‘puppet’ politicians worrying about their future. “The institution has accepted its mistake. But now, they [‘puppet politicians’] are worried that if the institution has become neutral, then what will become of their politics,” Bilawal told a charged crowd in Karachi. Bilawal, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, vowed to thwart anti-democratic forces and the party will continue fighting against the “enemies” of democracy. The PPP chairman said “chaos” was being spread in the country to save “watch thief” Khan, his sister Aleema Khan, Farah Gogi — a close aide PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi — from accountability. Bilawal said when the PTI was “faizyab”, the party defeated PPP in its stronghold of Lyari and “stole” the mandate of the people. Bilawal also said that “coward” PTI Chairman Khan’s party lawmakers would not quit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. “If you want to resign, then go ahead. The PPP is ready to face you; PPP is not afraid of ‘puppets’ and ‘selected actors’,” Bilawal said. Bilawal claimed that Khan was “lying” when he said that his party’s lawmakers would resign from both assemblies as he is notorious for going back on his word. “Don’t you remember”, he told the crowd, “that after PTI resigned from the National Assembly and the by-polls were set to take place, they moved the courts and plead that their resignations were just a political stunt”.