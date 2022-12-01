Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started consulting all legal aspects of its earlier decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to force the federal government to announce early elections. Earlier this week, a meeting of the senior leadership of PTI had endorsed the decision of party chief Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies in two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it is in power besides tendering resignations from Sindh and Balochistan legislatures. A close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan informed The Nation yesterday that the party had initiated consultations to know about the legal consequences of its decision of quitting the assemblies. He said that there were serious discussions going on within the party that it should have some solid grounds to dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, a higher court can give an adverse verdict if any party from the ruling coalition approached it challenging the move of PTI. According to the close aide, efforts were underway to find out some workable option to make the move successful, which is aimed at pressurizing the ruling coalition to announce snap polls. He said that this is being deliberated whether en masse resignations from the all provincial assemblies would serve the purpose or they would need to dissolve the two provincial assemblies. “And what would be the appropriate time to move for the dissolution of assemblies?” On the other hand, the ruling coalition has also geared up its efforts to thwart the PTI strategy and to ensure that it completes its tenure. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has already said that they were ready to move a no-confidence motion in the Punjab and KP to intercept former minister Imran Khan’s party from dissolving both the assemblies. PTI claims that it would defeat the no-trust motion. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the party was ready to face “every attack” of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab. He said that either the no-confidence motion or Punjab governor’s move asking the chief minister to take a vote of no-confidence would be defeated through immediate voting. He claimed that several members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N have contacted for party tickets to contest elections in Punjab. “New elections will be held in Punjab before March 20,” he declared.