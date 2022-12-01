Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Pun­jab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the Ambassador of Switzerland Mr. Georg Stein­er at his office on Wednes­day and discussed matters pertaining to mutual rela­tions and enhancement of bilateral trade. It was agreed to increase cooperation in hydro-electricity proj­ects, dairy farming, climatic changes and tourism sec­tors. The Swiss Ambassador gave assurance to provide assistance to the Punjab gov­ernment in hydroelectricity projects. The chief minister while talking with the Swiss Ambassador said that the Punjab government had for­mulated a plan to establish hydel projects on the Chen­ab River. The destruction be­ing caused due to floods can be prevented due to hydel projects and water can also be accumulated for agricul­tural purposes with the con­struction of said projects, he said. We would welcome the cooperation of Switzerland companies in the construc­tion of hydel projects, he added. The chief minister further stated that Pakistan was highly affected due to climatic changes adding that there was a dire need to un­dertake concrete measures at the international level in order to cope up with the detrimental effects of cli­matic changes. He disclosed that special economic zones will be established for the promotion of foreign invest­ment in Punjab. The inves­tors will be provided facili­ties on preferential basis in the special economic zones, he said. All utilities includ­ing tax exemption will be provided in the special eco­nomic zones, he added.

Parvez Ealhi urged the Swiss investors to gener­ously invest in the special economic zones adding that the Punjab government will ensure to provide complete support and protection to the investors investment.

He apprised that Punjab government had given a final shape to the corporate farm­ing policy adding that the Swiss companies can benefit from the special measures being made for the investors under the corporate farming policy.

The Chief Minister stated that ups and downs do come in the political scenario but sustainability of poli­cies remains intact for the investors. The Switzerland Ambassador extended an invitation to the Chief Min­ister to visit Switzerland and stated that Punjab is an important province and is swiftly heading forward under his able leadership. The Ambassador stated that he is pleased to know about high quality produc­tion of commodities is be­ing produced in the facto­ries of Punjab.