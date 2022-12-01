Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Police Info-Tech (IT) branch has start­ed providing services to people as well as employ­ees of the department. A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the test run of Human Resource Management Information System Mobile App (APP HRMIS), developed by the Punjab Police IT Branch, has started working in an efficient man­ner. More than 17,000 personnel downloaded and logged in to the Punjab Police HRMIS mobile ap­plication on the first day. The police officials would get awareness about their departmental profile and office related issues through the HRMIS ap­plication. DIG Information Technology Ahsan Younis said that the Punjab Police HRMIS applica­tion (APP HRMIS) has been specially designed for solving problems of the police employees. The ap­plication would further promote paperless work­ing and office affairs. Dozens of personnel related issues would be easily resolved on priority basis. The DIG IT said the police employees did not need to visit offices for their dues related to welfare including medical bills, educational scholarships, etc. They will also be able to apply for the welfare dues through this mobile app and also remained informed about the office action taken on it.