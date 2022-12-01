Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani has urged the coalition government to call a joint session of parliament over the looming terror threats.

Mr Rabbani has also underscored the need for making the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) more effective which, according to him, would be possible by "removing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from its chairmanship. "The NA speaker cannot effectively chair the PCNS meetings due to time constraint," he said in a statement.

He said the state had been concealing facts despite an increase in the number of terrorism cases throughout the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "The re-emergence of militancy in the shape of a banned outfit has made it clear that the state continues to keep the people of Pakistan in the dark," he said.

"I made repeated demands for a joint session of parliament to discuss the increase in terrorism but it has fallen on deaf ears," he regretted.