RAWALPINDI - Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa presided over a meeting regarding the preparation of Peri-Urban Structure Plan for four tehsil headquarters of Rawalpindi district which was held on Wednesday in the conference room, a spokesman said on Wednesday. He said a consultant from Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company has given a detailed presentation on Peri-Urban Structure Plan. He said that the consultant discussed the large-scale work for the preparation of regional development plans for four tehsils of Rawalpindi including Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahota, and confirmed with the respective local governments and data was shared for their information. He said RDA town planners have given inputs to prepare the Peri-Urban Structure Plan again which could be reviewed and submitted to the Governing Body RDA for approval. The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed that more work should be done on the RDA Master Plan and further discussions could be held on this plan.