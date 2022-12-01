Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and effective security in the federal capital, said a police spokesman on Wednesday. According to him, the Capital Police Officer Safe City Rommel Akram said that “hotel eye” software is fully operational and working effectively and the software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses or shelters of Islamabad, a police public relations officer said. He said that, during the last 48 hours, data of 4,141 people has been entered through hotel eye software. While in total, data of 161,324 people has been entered. Data of 82 suspected individuals was also sent to the respective police stations for legal proceedings. These data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements. Capital Police Officer Safe City further said that action against the traffic rules violators is also initiated against the drivers. Safe City cameras are utilized for the purpose of identification of such vehicles and e-challans were also issued to such drivers. The Islamabad Capital Police is using modern technology and all available resources to maintain the law and order situation in the city and also taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, he added.