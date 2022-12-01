Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) will hear a contempt of court case against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow).

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take up the case after the petition of the interior ministry was accepted.

The SC’s Registrar Office has issued notices to all concerned parties in this regard.

In a reply to the SC on October 31, the PTI chairman said that he was unaware of any “statement or undertaking” given by his party leadership on his behalf related to the May 25 march.

The SC had ordered that the PTI chairman and his lawyers submitted an answer by October 31 on the violations committed by the party during the May 25 march, which restricted it from holding its march near the Peshawar Morr between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

The top court sought a detailed reply from Khan on November 5 in this regard and adjourned the hearing.

Imran Khan, however, could not appear before the court today due to his injuries and his counsel filed a plea seeking deferment of the hearing.

On October 13, the federal government filed a contempt of court plea against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the SC over his long march call to Islamabad.