ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday took charge as Minister for Law and Justice in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Upon arrival at the Ministry of Law and Justice to join his new responsibilities, Azam Nazeer was received by the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and senior officials. The Secretary Law and Justice gave a detailed briefing to the Law Minister regarding the affairs of various wings and sections of the ministry. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also had a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi. They discussed matters of mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations. The issues of mutual legal assistance between the two countries were also discussed in detail. Both the dignitaries also discussed the process of Pakistan’s from the FATF grey list. Senator Tarar said that Pakistan was always ready to support its brother country UAE. He also thanked the UAE govt for assistance during the flood situation in Pakistan. UAE had always supported Pakistan in difficult situations, he added.