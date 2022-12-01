Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to the director general and other officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (DBCA) for not complying with its earlier orders to take action against illegal and unauthorised constructions.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar directed the officials to appear in court on the next hearing along with their replies. The bench noted that earlier, several directives had been issued to the SBCA chief and other officials against illegal constructions in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and other parts of the city to file details of delinquent officials who allowed such illegal constructions and what disciplinary action had been taken against them.

It had also ordered the registration of FIRs against builders and delinquent officials of SBCA.

However, the bench while noting that its directives had not been complied with issued show-cause notices to the SBCA officials asking them as to why proceedings should not be initiated against them for wilful and deliberate disobedience of court’s orders.