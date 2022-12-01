Share:

KARACHI-Director General of Sindh Food Authority Imran Bhatti and team have visited National Foods Port Qasim Plant and lauded company’s quality measures.

The SFA has appreciated the HSE & Manufacturing practices and commended National Foods’ efforts in promoting technology enabled manufacturing. He also emphasized upon the importance of better regulation and monitoring of the food business.

The visit comprised of an informational session on various aspects of manufacturing; the sourcing of ingredients, multiple stages of quality checks, modern technology available for storage and warehousing, as well as a tour of the 10-acre facility. SFA was briefed regarding strict procedures to maintain quality of all products including pickles as the company is the market leader in this category also with 71% market share.

Dr Fayyaz, Director QIRD, NFL, informed the Authority that the company’s philosophy is to create food that enriches the lives of people everywhere, across multiple platforms and geographic regions. It is pertinent to mention that National Foods exports products to 40 countries and holds quality standard certifications recognized globally, among them being ISO 9001, 45001, 22000, 17025, BRC and SEDEX Certifications to ensure that the customers receive the highest quality of products. NFL’s Port Qasim Plant houses equipment to produce condiments and culinary categories, ranging from pickles and desserts to end-to-end spice and recipe manufacturing.