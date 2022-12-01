Share:

Congratulations poured in on social media as Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was blessed with a baby boy.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjraini, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP leader Faryal Talpur and others have congratulated the governor.

Photos posted on social media show Tessori holding his newborn, whose face is covered with an emoji.

Tessori, who is a leader of the MQM-P, took oath as 34th Governor of Sindh in October this year. Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh administered the oath to him.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi had approved appointment of Tessori as Governor Sindh in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

The office was vacant since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Ismail resigned after success of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.