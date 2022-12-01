Share:

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday foiled drug smuggling bid from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Gulshan Iqbal area. According to spokesman for SIU, the unit on a tip off recovered 51 kgs hashish being smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested Kazim and Waqas while their two other accomplices managed to fled from the scene. During initial interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that they had brought the drugs from Balochistan concealed in hidden cavities of a vehicle. The drugs were to be supplied in parts of Karachi. They also revealed that they had been arrested earlier as well and had been to jail. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.