MULTAN - Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will conduct an internal inquiry into bus accident where­in the varsity student was killed near check post on Tuesday.

BZU Chairman Transport Com­mittee, Dr Nazim Labar told on Wednesday that initially, it was reported that the accident oc­curred due to brake failure. “I have written a letter to VC, Dr Akbar Kundi today for constitut­ing an inquiry committee to know the exact cause of the accident,” he stated.

It was a 7-up route bus which started picking students from different points of the varsity after their classes were over, he said and added that near the entry and exit gate, it went out of control of the driver, Nadeem Khan, and hit a stationary car where the deceased student was sitting.

Replying a question, Chairman Transport Committee informed that the varsity has a fleet of 50 bus­es including 1978 model bedford, Hino and other companies buses.

To another question, Dr Labar disclosed that when a driver com­plains to varsity about the bus, it is examined by a team for main­tenance, adding that Dr Farrukh Arsalan of Mechanical Dept and Dr Tahir are technical members of the team. Answering to anoth­er question, Chairman Transport Committee disclosed that there was no regular feature of drivers’ medical and psychological check up and they are examined off and on as need arises.

He quoted the driver as saying that after the failure of brakes, he got confused and the bus went out of his control which resulted the accident. The parents of the deceased student have pardoned the driver, he concluded.

14 PEOPLE INCLUDING 11 STUDENTS INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

As many as 14 persons including 11 school going kids sustained serious injuries following an acci­dent among a truck, car and kerry vehicle, near Dunyapur, here on Wednesday morning.

According to an official source, eight girls, three boys and anoth­er three men received multiple injuries in the mishap. The con­dition of the eight girls is stated to be serious. The injured girls belonged to Chak No 15/MR and were going to their educational institute.