A district and sessions court on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case related to his 'controversial' tweets against senior military officials.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed an application seeking a judicial remand in the court of Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Shabbir Bhatti before the four-day physical remand was over.

During the hearing today, the judicial magistrate accepted the FIA’s request and directed Swati to appear on December 15.

Swati was taken into custody earlier this week for the second time after a raid at his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad by the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad for allegedly tweeting against senior military officials.

He was later produced before a judicial magistrate, who handed him over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand. Two days later, his physical remand was extended by an additional four days.

An FIR against Swati was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on November 26, a copy of which is available with The Express Tribune, over ‘controversial’ tweets he had posted recently, allegedly against government functionaries, including the chief of the army staff (COAS).

The report maintained that the PTI leader had started a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against state institutions, including the army chief “with malafide intentions and ulterior motives”.

This is the second time the PTI senator has been taken into custody.

Earlier, Swati was taken into custody by the agency's cybercrime unit on October 13 for allegedly making ‘controversial claims’ against state institutions, including the army chief.

Almost 10 days later, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had granted Swati post-arrest bail against a surety bond worth Rs1 million.