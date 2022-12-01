Share:

It would seem as though the conflict between Palestine and Israel is reaching a boiling point as just five days after the coordinated bomb attacks in Jerusalem, five more Palestinian men have been killed by Israel’s forces in the West Bank. Eight others were also shot and left injured. The death toll keeps rising as violence ensues in the apartheid regime established by Israel and still, the international community has decided to keep mum on the matter entirely. Now more than ever, Pakistan must distinguish itself and voice support for the innocent victims caught in the crossfire between both states.

According to recent reports, the five men were killed in the occupied area of the West Bank through four separate attacks led by Israeli forces. They shot at civilians, killing five and injuring eight. This incident comes days after bomb attacks at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem that killed two men and wounded 13 others. All in all, at least 140 Palestinian lives have been lost and the conflict has only escalated with time. It has become undeniable that there has been a disproportionate degree of impact that the Palestinian society has suffered, as evidenced by the fact that only 30 Israelis have been killed throughout this year. The occupation has proven to be fatal, extremely suppressive, and rather exhausting for the Palestinian population and there is little support shown toward their cause.

Rather interestingly, the only two states that have addressed the situation in the West Bank have been India and Pakistan. We have lent our support to those suffering from an illegitimate occupation while the rest of the world has remained silent, only reporting the recent news that is to come out of the region.

In contrast, however, the entire global community has erupted and is protesting against the unwarranted loss of life and prevalence of violence in the region. At least 200 organisations sent letters to the Internal Criminal Court recently, demanding the prosecutor and the president take action over the situation. This is reflective of a greater movement that has begun throughout the world, one that demands justice and pushes for potential solutions to de-escalate the situation, if not solve it entirely. These are the kind of initiatives that we must support, both on a state and public level.