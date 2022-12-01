Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that the problems confronted by business community needed to be resolved on priority so as to ensure rapid industrial growth in the province. This he said while talking with Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Governor House here, said a statement.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Bajwa and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed were also present on the occasion. The Governor said that Karachi being the economic hub of the country required special attention regarding provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas.

It was essential for ensuring industrial productivity, he added.The governor lauded the efforts of federal government for providing relief to common man. Despite financial difficulties, the federal government’s steps in that regard were commendable, he added. He also said that all the stakeholders of the province were being approached to create harmony and unity for the sake of prosperity of the province. He said that with the funding federal government infrastructure facilities in the province would also improve.

The federal finance minster lauded efforts of the governor for progress and prosperity of the province. He and the governor State Bank assured that grievances of business community would be addressed on priority basis. Overall economic situation of the country, problems of business community, measures to provide relief to common man, release of funds for federally funded projects and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion.

Meanwhile, prominent politician Abdul Aleem Khan called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Overall the political situation, uplift of social sector, inter-provincial harmony, close cooperation between provinces, and other matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion.

Governor said that for ensuing provincial harmony there was a need for the exchange of delegations in various fields. He also said that all stakeholders were on the same page for the development of Karachi, being the financial hub of the country. Aleem Khan, while appreciating the vision of Governor Sindh, said that his efforts of uniting people were very commendable.

KP Governor calls on

his Sindh counterpart

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House, on Wednesday. The Sindh governor congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on assuming office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. On this occasion, the KP governor extented invitation to his Sindh counterpart to visit Peshawar. The meeting discussed ways to increase cooperation between the two provinces, exchange of expertise in various fields and development of social sector, provision of opportunities for youth to advance and other matters of mutual interest.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan was facing challenges in every sector. He further said that mutual cooperation in the field of education was essential for the development of the country.