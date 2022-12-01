Share:

LAHORE - Two more matches decided in the 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial U-19 Basketball Tournament played at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first match of the day, Naval Housing Basketball Club edged past Bahria College by a narrow margin of 50-48. Abdullah Masiha was top scorer with 20 points while Ali Rajani (15) and Noor Muhammad (12) also played well. For the losing side, Tayyab Jadoon scored 21 points. The second match of the day was won by Monster Basketball Club, which defeated Civil Tigers Club by 47-42 points. For the winning club, Haris Shahid top-scored with 22 points and Abdul Raffay 8 points and Andre Turner 6 points. For the losing club, M Faizan scored 14 points. Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, M Ashraf performed the duties as referees while Raj Kumar, Michael Turner, Naeem Ahmed and M Usman were technical officials.