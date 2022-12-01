Share:

LAHORE - Political and Economic Chief (designated at US Consulate Lahore) Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco on Wednesday met with Minister for Agri­culture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi at Civil Secretariat and discussed matters of mutual inter­est. It was agreed to promote partnership in agricul­ture sector. The Minister said that the US assistance in R&D would yield positive results to increase agri productivity while its cooperation in the new cotton seed would sufficiently increase cotton production