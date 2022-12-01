LAHORE - Political and Economic Chief (designated at US Consulate Lahore) Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco on Wednesday met with Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi at Civil Secretariat and discussed matters of mutual interest. It was agreed to promote partnership in agriculture sector. The Minister said that the US assistance in R&D would yield positive results to increase agri productivity while its cooperation in the new cotton seed would sufficiently increase cotton production
December 01, 2022
