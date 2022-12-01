Share:

ISLAMABAD - The threeday International Summit on Higher Education and Workforce Development in the 21st Century commenced in Islamabad on Wednesday as part of USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening activities. The primary objective of the summit pertains to an issue close to the hearts of most individuals, especially Pakistanis i.e. Education. The focus, with respect to the aforementioned, is on higher education’s alignment with and delivery to the requirements of the fast-paced 21st century – which ought to be achieved through ensuring provision of quality education, resolving challenges faced by HEIs in becoming sustainable and market driven, strengthening of university-level ecosystem, and potential of HEIs to become stakeholders in climate change adaptation. The inaugural session was graced by the presence, remarks, and discussions of venerated guests from Pakistan and abroad. Key speakers for the inaugural session, among others, included Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Executive Director Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Dr. Shaista Sohail, and Ambassador of the United States Mr. Donald Blome. In his remarks in the inaugural session, Ambassador Blome highlighted 60 percent of Pakistan’s population being below the age of 30 as the country’s strength whilst emphasizing upon helping “youth achieve their full potential.” Furthermore, the key assertions of the inaugural session pertained to the recognition of Pakistan’s youth bulge’s potential in not only aligning Pakistan with 21st century requirements but contributing substantially towards work force development both locally and globally.wDr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, presided over the first official meeting. Panelists of the first session were Dr. Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Dr. Asim Zia, Dr. Naveed Anwar, and Dr. Deborah Keyek-Franssen. During the panel discussion “Aligning Higher Education to 21st Century Needs,” experts from OECD and top universities from around the world dissected five key trends shaping the future of higher education around the globe: Sustainability and Interdisciplinarity; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Micro-credentials and Skills Education; Online and Distance Education; and Ensuring Building Diverse Campuses. Additional key points made during the first session by esteemed guests reflected the necessity of connectivity between relevant stakeholders from across the globe; which ought to be ensured by abolishment of “elite capture of resources” by various colonial forms of higher education, especially in the wake of and after the COVID-19 pandemic.