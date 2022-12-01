Share:

KHYBER - Tanzeem-e-asateza (teachers’ association), Landi Kotal chapter distributed over hundred winter packages among orphans and poor girl students of state-run primary schools of sub-division Landi Kotal last day. Sharifullah afridi, the president of the teachers’ union, was the special guest of the simple but impressive gatherings organised separately in state-run schools, attended by school teachers, female students, and organisation office bearers. The package included children’s sweaters, shoes, and other hosiery. speaking on the occasion, shariefullah afridi stated that children were a ray of hope for a bright future, but poverty and inflation deprived them of their legal right to an education, which was an injustice to them. The children were forced to work as children due to their parents’ lack of finances. He went on to say that even meagre contributions from the wealthy could transform the fate of these deserving children and help them become productive members of society