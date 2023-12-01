102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.629 million

KARACHI-City administration imposed fines of Rs.629000 on 102 shopkeepers, vendors and whole sellers found involved in overpricing of essential items on Thursday, during the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding

On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, according to a statement issued here. Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops of groceries, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables and fruits. According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner’s office, fines of Rs.128000 were imposed on 21 illegal profiteers in district South. Fines amounting to Rs.100000 were imposed on 6 profiteers in district East while fines of Rs.55000 were imposed on 14 shopkeepers in district West. In district Central fines of Rs.160000 were imposed on 8 illegal profiteers, in district Malir 37 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined Rs.65000 and in district Korangi fines of Rs.75000 were imposed on 7 shopkeepers while in district Keamari 9 profiteers were fined Rs.46000.