118 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE - As many as 118 new cases were reported on Thursday in the province. According to the latest health department data, a total of 14,171 confirmed cases have been reported in Punjab. Lahore takes the lead in this count with 6,450 cases followed by Rawalpindi with 2,624, Gujranwala with 1,492, Multan with 1,360 and Faisalabad with 829 cases. The situation continues with Lahore reporting an additional 75 new cases, Rawalpindi with five ,Gujranwala with 13, Multan with six , Faisalabad with 11, Sheikhupura with three, Okara with two new cases. Meanwhile, Sialkot, Khanewal and Rahimyar Khan each reported one case of dengue within 24 hours.