Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

118 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Agencies
December 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   As many as 118 new cases were reported on Thursday in the province. According to the latest health department data, a total of 14,171 confirmed cases have been reported in Punjab. Lahore takes the lead in this count with 6,450 cases followed by Rawalpindi with 2,624, Gujranwala with 1,492, Multan with 1,360 and Faisalabad with 829 cases. The situation continues with Lahore reporting an additional 75 new cases, Rawalpindi with five ,Gujranwala with 13, Multan with six , Faisalabad with 11, Sheikhupura with three, Okara with two new cases. Meanwhile, Sialkot, Khanewal and Rahimyar Khan each reported one case of dengue within 24 hours.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023