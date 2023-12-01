Friday, December 01, 2023
17th National, 11th Int'l Conference on e-Learning and e-Teaching in February

December 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD - ECO Science Foundation in collaboration with the Iranian Association of e-Learning (YADA), University of Isfahan will arrange the 17th International and 11th International Conference on “e-Learning and e-Teaching (ICeLeT)-Focusing on Technology Enhanced Learning” in the month of February. 

According to an official of ECOSF, the conference, scheduled to be held from February 27-29 in Isfahan, Iran, will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest from around the world. 

The conference will revolve around different themes including Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies in e-Learning, Innovative Educational Approaches in e-learning, E-Learning and Informal Education, Generative AI and e-Learning, Psychological, Social, Legal, and Economic Aspects of e-Learning, Best Practices in e-Learning and Evaluation and Quality Improvement in e-Learning.

This conference provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of e-Learning and e-Teaching, the official informed.

