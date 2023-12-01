936,803 children administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD - As many as 936,803 children under five years of age have so far been administered anti-polio drops during the last three days of the anti-polio campaign in the district.

This was stated in a meeting of the district polio eradication committee, here on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh. He directed the health staff to ensure cent per cent vaccination of children.

He also ordered for continuing awareness campaign for parents. He ordered for speeding up campaign in tehsil Jaranwala and keeping a check and balance at town level.

RS 509M FINE IMPOSED ON 4,262 ELECTRICITY THIEVES: FESCO SPOKESMAN

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs. 509 million fine on 4,262 electricity thieves, caught during the last 83 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the fine was imposed under the head of detection units of 10.9 million. He said Rs. 339 million fine was recovered thus far. FESCO also got registered cases against 4,243 accused whereas the police arrested 3,514 electricity thieves, he added. Giving further details, he said the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,361 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.159.9 million on them under the head of 3452,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 476 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.64.3 million under 1569,000 detection units.

Similarly, 478 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.56.9 million under 1126,000 detection units.