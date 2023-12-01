Friday, December 01, 2023
Aawaz-II marks 16 days of activism

Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The Omar Asghar Khan Foundation, leading the Aawaz-II programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, collaborated with key departments to organize a Provincial Consultation on “Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

In the inaugural session, Ms. Robin Haider, Secretary to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women, emphasized the significance of government initiatives like the Domestic Violence Act 2021 and the integration of the Bolo Helpline with the Police response number.

Ms. Rukhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Protection of Women against Harassment at the Workplace, highlighted the office’s efforts, including a Rapid Action Task Force and help desks for legal counseling, trauma counseling, and referrals.

Dr. Yasim Zaidi, Team Lead Aawaz II - British Council, stressed the need for collective efforts to bring about behavioral change and create a society where every individual can live with dignity and freedom.

Publication of holy Quran without PQB approval prohibited

Event participants recommended appointing and training staff in various sectors, sensitizing protection service providers, establishing GBV courts, setting up women facilitation desks, expanding helplines, and disseminating information on services.

Ijaz Khan, Deputy Chief of the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission, shared steps taken for the rights and protection of girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

