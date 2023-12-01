Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AUTA elects office-bearers for 2023-24 term

Our Staff Reporter
December 01, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) has concluded its elections, announcing the office-bearers for the upcoming year.

Prof Dr Humarun emerged victorious in the presidential seat, while Dr Syed Sartaj Alam secured the role of general secretary in the election results.

The newly elected officials include vice-presidents Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad and Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid Afridi, Joint Secretary Dr Muhammad Imran, Finance Secretary Dr Ibadullah Jan, Sports Secretary Dr Naveed Ahmed, and Media Secretary Syed Fahad Shah. Additionally, several executive members have been elected to various positions within the association.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701378561.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023