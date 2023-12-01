AUTA elects office-bearers for 2023-24 term

PESHAWAR - The Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) has concluded its elections, announcing the office-bearers for the upcoming year.

Prof Dr Humarun emerged victorious in the presidential seat, while Dr Syed Sartaj Alam secured the role of general secretary in the election results.

The newly elected officials include vice-presidents Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad and Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid Afridi, Joint Secretary Dr Muhammad Imran, Finance Secretary Dr Ibadullah Jan, Sports Secretary Dr Naveed Ahmed, and Media Secretary Syed Fahad Shah. Additionally, several executive members have been elected to various positions within the association.