Friday, December 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Besant Hall cultural centre pays tribute to Mumtaz Mirza

APP
December 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with the Endowment Trust Fund celebrated an evening with eminent scholar Mumtaz Mirza here on the other day. The evening was presided over by Sajjad Mumtaz Mirza. Qazi Khadim, Naseer Mirza, former Broadcaster Nisar Memon, Gulbadan Jawed Mirza eulogized the personality, life, services, contributions, and accomplishments of Mumtaz Mirza. The family was happy to celebrate the day of Mumtaz Mirza as one of Sindh’s Milestones and most prominent personalities. Mumtaz Mirza did not only set an example for an ideal Sindhi but also as a lover and beloved of Sindh. Faheem Allan Faqeer adorned the evening with his beautiful voice to celebrate the friendship and affiliation between Allan Faqeer and Mumtaz Mirza. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701320266.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023