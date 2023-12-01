Bilawal says Pakistan craves change again

PPP leader says old ways of politics no longer work n Terms PML-N leaders political showmen, who failed to manage economy during coalition govt n Calls for burying politics of division, hate, and revenge in country Zardari tells party workers time will come soon when Bilawal will be PM.

QUETTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed that his party will give a surprise on February 8 general elections and the new prime minister as well as chief ministers of the provinces will be Jiyalas (a term he uses for die-hard workers) of his party.

While addressing public gathering held in connection with the party’s 56th foundation day in Quetta,

The PPP leader said that after being elected, his party’s government will solve the problems faced by the unemployed youth. He pledged financial support for the youth on the pattern of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the Youth Card, Kissan Card and the Mazdoor Card. “Youths should come forward and bury the politics of division, hate, and revenge in the country as Pakistan needs a new way of approach and politics,” he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party has always been party of change, he said adding, from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto taking politics out of drawing rooms, to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto breaking barriers by fighting a brutal dictatorship and the politics of hate and division to become the first woman Prime Minister of a Muslim State, and President Asif Ali Zardari rejecting the politics of hate—our legacy is one of progress. “But today, Pakistan craves change again. The old ways of politics no longer work. The people want an end to divisive politics, rejecting hatred and revenge. The people reject shady backroom deals that disenfranchise them. The PPP champions a truly democratic Pakistan, where the circumstances of your birth don’t limit your opportunities. Where the rising tide lifts all boats, not just those of the wealthy elite.”

He went on to say, “together we can forge a new Pakistan, one true to the founding principles of the Pakistan Peoples Party.” PPP chairman said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto introduced a new style of politics in the country as he took politics out of the drawing room and brought it to the masses. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also adopted a new style of politics by burying the politics of hatred, division and revenge, and continued to do politics under the slogan “Democracy is our revenge,” he said, adding that she used to say that she has to serve poor people of the country. “Shaheed Bibi also set an example and showed how the country is run by uniting the entire nation,” he recalled.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that president Asif Ali Zardari also created a new history by burying the politics of hatred, ego, division and revenge after assuming the office of the presidency, adding that President Zardari did not take revenge on any of them, who attempted to cut out his tongues (during imprisonment) or kept him imprisoned for 12 years. “President Zardari has shown restraint on his media trial. Sometimes in Memogate someone would go to court wearing a black coat and someone would appear as the (so-called) representative of the youth, but he (didn’t mess with them, instead) united the whole country with him and served the people,” he added. He furthered said that earlier the country had to import wheat, rice and sugar, but within a year of President Zardari becoming the head of the state, Pakistan became one of the countries that exported these commodities.

‘PLOT TO ABOLISH THE 18TH AMENDMENT’

The PPP leader further said that he is not a seasonal democrat, adding: “whether in government or in opposition, we protect the Constitution as it includes the blood and sweat of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and their workers.” He said that sometimes the people of PML-N and sometimes PTI raise slogans that they would abolish the 18th Amendment, adding that those who talk about abolishing the Eighteenth Amendment actually want to say that they want to rob the resources of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and hand over these resources to the bureaucrats of Islamabad. “We will not allow this plot to succeed,” he warned.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PML-N failed to manage the economy despite having the treasury portfolio during the previous coalition government. “PML-N has now become “Menhgai League” for the people. They have failed, (and) people know that they are political showmen,” he added.

He said that Balochistan is a province of brave and zealous people, and he himself will represent this province along with President Asif Ali Zardari, adding that President Zardari made Balochistan the owner of its resources. “President Asif Ali Zardari restored the 1973 constitution to its original form through the 18th amendment; gave projects like NFC, Aghaz Haqook Balochistan Initiative and Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline. I promise that if the next government is of PPP; I will complete the Pak-Iran pipeline project,” he added. He also urged the public that if the country’s poor are to be benefited, then the PPP has to be supported to win the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan, and it is very important to win this heart, and reaffirmed his resolve that he would, by bringing the entire nation together, make Pakistan a great country. He also urged that if Pakistan is to become an exporting country, Balochistan has to be supplied with water.

Addressing the public meeting in Quetta, the former president said that Pakistan is rich in all virtues. He furthered that Pakistan is not weak, and added: “a nation does not rise by itself, it is led and raised by leaders. He said that when he was in prison, people often asked him what his activities were? “So I used to answer them that I dream for Pakistan,” he added. He said that each and every one should work together to make Pakistan in real sense a Pakistan. “(Such a Pakistan) as ‘Quaid-e-Awam’ used to say that to make this country a great country, we have to emerge as a great nation on the map of the world,” he added.

President PPPP said that individuals sitting in Islamabad don’t see that Balochistan is the heart of the country, but PPP sees that Balochistan is the heart of the country. “Today I want to tell everyone that there is a great sadness and sorrow spread inside the land of Balochistan, and we have to put ointment on it. We put some ointment during our time, but it is not enough,” he said.

“PPP wants to make you the owner of your land, whatever is in Balochistan is yours. Everything is yours, be it gas, petrol or any other mineral. I also have to deliver water to Balochistan. We have always served Balochistan.” He said that if Pakistan is to be transformed into an exporting country, water must be supplied to Balochistan (for agriculture).

Zardari said that his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as the youngest foreign minister of the country, has brought Pakistan’s name to light everywhere in the world.