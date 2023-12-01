Friday, December 01, 2023
Cipher case: PTI chairman moves court against jail trial verdict
December 01, 2023
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Friday filed a plea against the verdict of the special court in cipher case.

 On November 28, special court ruled hearing of  a cipher case against the PTI chief Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be held in Adiala Jail due to security threats

PTI chairman in his plea filed in the special court headed by Jude Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain stated that the verdict of November 28 for jail trial in the presence of the decision of November 23 by the same court, is ‘illegal’.

PTI chairman has pleaded with the court to ensure the implementation on its verdict of November 23.

On the last hearing of the cipher case at the Judicial Complex, Adiala Jail authorities refused to present former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before the court, citing security concerns.

The case accuses former PM Khan of illegally retaining and communicating the contents of a classified diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington.

The matter had first come to light when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister had shown the letter in a public rally in Islamabad, days before his government was removed through a no-confidence vote.

