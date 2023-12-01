Friday, December 01, 2023
Commissioner for achieving 100pc results of anti-polio drive

Agencies
December 01, 2023
Multan

MULTAN  -  Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials concerned to achieve 100 percent results during the anti-polio campaign. The Polio vaccine should be administered to every child under five years in the division and warned of strict action in case of any negligence. He expressed these views while presiding over the performance review meeting of the districts here on Thursday. He directed all the drug inspectors to ensure their presence in the medicine markets and the availability of certified medicines at fixed rates.

