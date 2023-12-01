Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK on December 1

ISLAMABAD - A complete shutdown will be observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday against the posting of a blasphemous video about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by an Indian student studying in an institute in Srinagar. According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by United (Muttihida) Jihad Council. The shutdown is also aimed at protesting against illegal arrests, booking of seven Kashmiri students under a draconian law, dismissal of Kashmiri government employees and confiscation of properties of people. The APHC in a statement urged the people of the occupied territory to make the strike a success. It also asked them to hold protest demonstrations on Friday against the posting of blasphemous video by the non-Kashmiri Hindu student.