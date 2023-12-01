DC Islamabad  urges parents to  cooperate with polio vaccination teams  

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday urged parents to cooperate with the polio vaccination teams and ensure that their children receive the necessary two doses of polio drops.

Addressing a review meeting on the fourth day of the campaign, Memon emphasized the importance of achieving the target of vaccinating all children under the age of five in Islamabad.

He expressed concern that some children were not present for vaccination on the third day and instructed officials to prioritize them for the remaining days of the campaign.

The meeting was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, DHOs, Assistant Commissioners, representatives from the Health Department, and other stakeholders.

The participants discussed the performance of the campaign so far and identified areas for improvement.

Memon reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating polio from Pakistan and called upon parents to play their part by ensuring that their children are vaccinated. He also commended the efforts of polio workers and other stakeholders involved in the campaign.

The ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Islamabad is part of a nationwide effort to eliminate the crippling disease.