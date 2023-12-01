Dera police arrests 17 outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police arrested 17 outlaws during a crackdown against criminal elements, recovering narcotics and weapons in the limits of various police stations in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday, as announced by a police spokesman.

The police, under the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, are taking indiscriminate actions against criminals. For instance, a team of Saddar police station arrested four accused wanted in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, and others, recovering three 30-bore pistols along with 26 cartridges from their possession.

In another operation, City police station apprehended two drug dealers, seizing 293 grams of Ice drug and 317 grams of heroin. Similar actions by other police stations led to the arrest of several individuals involved in drug-related offenses.